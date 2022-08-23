WAYNE — Wayne County teachers returned to their classrooms Monday, preparing to welcome students back with smiling faces later this week.
Wayne County Schools teachers will complete trainings, decorate their rooms and finalize lesson plans this week before the 2022-23 school year begins Thursday.
Beth May Perry begins her first year teaching this week, welcoming kindergarteners into her classroom to start off their educational journeys.
Perry said she’s always known she wanted to be a teacher, and she cannot wait to see students working and learning in her room at Crum K-8.
“I love seeing that lightbulb moment and seeing how people learn,” she said. “I especially love the kindergarten age because I just know that reading is such an invaluable tool to success, and kindergarten is that vital grade and age where you teach the importance of letters and reading and putting it all together to help comprehend.”
Perry is a result of Wayne County Schools and said she has a passion for teaching and is eager to meet the students.
Her classroom includes variations of learning materials to keep students engaged. Perry said with younger students comes shorter attention spans, so she hopes to be engaging the students through different approaches, whether it be how she teaches a topic or moving around the room to keep students’ attention.
Amy Dillon is going into her 26th year of teaching and has spent the last 15 years at Vinson Middle School. Teaching literature and language arts to sixth graders this year, Dillon said she started prepping for the 2022-23 school year at the end of the last school year.
“I start in the spring of the previous year. I generate a list of strategies and activities to use at the start of the year,” she said.
“The creative aspect of designing new activities or techniques is one of my favorite parts of being an educator. Over the summer, I enjoy reading educational articles and exploring sites such as Teachers Pay Teachers for additional ideas.”
Dillon said she looks forward to welcoming students transitioning into middle school, and she wants parents to know she will take care of these students, as she sees them as her own children now.
With years of experience under her belt, Dillon said her advice to new teachers is to remember they are some of the most important adults in students’ lives, and students look to their teachers as examples. She also said it is important to not waste valuable teaching time.
“I would continue to share that there is no room for negativity or wasted time in a classroom,” she said. “We only have these babies for a short time each day. It is our responsibility to allow them to learn and grow through the best experiences possible.”
Wayne High School math teacher Megan McSweeney is entering her fourth year of teaching, and she is excited for what she hopes will be a normal school year where students can attend homecomings and athletics while also learning as much as possible.
McSweeney spent part of the summer attending academic trainings and adjusting her curriculum so that she can be as prepared for students as possible.
McSweeney has taught math since she began her career in Wayne County Schools in 2019, but she said this year will be her first time teaching a full geometry class, and she is working to determine how best to teach the materials the students need, so it is a learning experience for her, too.
Going into the new year, McSweeney said she wants what is best for her students, and she wants parents to know they can work together with teachers to create a positive and educational experience.
“One thing I would tell any of my parents or any parent if you have a school-aged child is to not be afraid to contact the teacher. If you have questions or anything, let us know. We want that line of communication with you for the benefit of your child,” she said.