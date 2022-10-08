The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Jotesa Ruth Porter, 33, of Kenova, pleaded guilty Sept. 28 to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms and disposing of firearms to a person convicted of a felony, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 30, 2020, Porter straw purchased four firearms at a Huntington pawn shop: a Rock Island M1-1911 FS .45-caliber pistol; a Taurus 1911, .45-caliber pistol; an Anderson AM-15 multi-caliber rifle; and a Spikes ST-15 .300-caliber rifle.

