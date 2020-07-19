HUNTINGTON — “Till death do us part” sounded almost scary for a Wayne couple who hosted a Day of the Dead–inspired wedding aboard the Haunted Majestic on Saturday.
“I guess having a wedding during a worldwide coronavirus pandemic makes it even a little scarier,” said bride Angel Merritt. “But we have already postponed the wedding twice since we started planning it this past Halloween, and when we were able to get this venue we thought it was the perfect place for what we had in mind.”
For Merritt and groom Danny Goldie Jr., a regular, everyday wedding was never on the table.
“We love haunted houses and came to the Haunted Majestic this past Halloween,” Merritt said. “It was so scary, but we loved it. I remember thinking then that it would be a cool place for a Day of the Dead-themed wedding.”
Day of the Dead is a joyous celebration of life and death. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over Latin America. Although the notion is initially considered contradictory to the happiness and celebratory nature of a wedding, Merritt said it gives her a chance to honor her grandmother.
“Traditionally, Day of the Dead ceremonies celebrate loved ones that have passed, but I put my own twist on it and want to honor my grandmother Phyllis Merritt,” Merritt said. “She has waited for this day since the day she met my fiance. She adores him, but due to her health she couldn’t make the event.”
Merritt said their nontraditional wedding ceremony reflected the couple’s energetic and colorful spirit.
“We have lived together 16 years and (have been) engaged for the past year,” she said. “We wanted our wedding to be unique, and the Haunted Majestic was the perfect place for us.”
Due to crowd gathering and social distancing restriction due to COVID-19, the couple had to limit the number of guests attending the wedding and reception.
“We were only able to have 20 guests, but this made it super special and intimate,” Merritt said.
Goldie, 43, sported a Spanish-style tuxedo, while Merritt, 40, wore a black wedding dress, and Haunted Majestic-inspired details also took center stage.
“There was a scary nun onstage with us and a giant haunted tree on the stage for the reception,” Merritt said. “Not to mention all the other scary things on the haunted boat.”
The Haunted Majestic is a floating seasonal haunted attraction at 6100 Kyle Lane on the Ohio River at Majestic Landing near Huntington, next door to the Robert Newlon Airport.
The attraction is composed of a common two-story structure that covers two inland river barges that are permanently moored side by side.
According to the attraction’s owner, Dana Toms, the vessel has a haunted history that dates back more than a century. He said the vessel earned the nickname “the ship of death” due to the astonishingly high number of soldiers who perished on board during the span of three foreign wars.
For more information, visit www.hauntedmajestic.com online for more history and a list of events.