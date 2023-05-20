CHARLESTON — Wayne Elementary School students and their therapy dog traveled to Charleston on Wednesday for first lady Cathy Justice’s Take a Paws to Read at the Governor’s Mansion.
The event aimed to encourage students to pause and continue reading during the summer months, maintaining their reading skills. The event highlighted the significance of reading and celebrated the role of therapy dogs.
“Reading is so important for student success, and our Take a Paws to Read event demonstrated the enjoyment that reading can bring,” Cathy Justice said in a press release Wednesday. “We want students to keep reading during the summer and discover the joy that books can bring.”
Third grade students from Bridgeview Elementary in Kanawha County and Wayne Elementary in Wayne County joined the event, accompanied by their respective Friends With Paws therapy dogs, Louie and Winnie.
These therapy dogs have become cherished members of their school community, providing comfort and de-escalating emotional situations, the press release states. They create a safe and non-judgmental space where students can practice their reading skills and share their stories with attentive and supportive companions.
“Our third grade students could not have been more proud and excited to attend the lawn party and lunch,” Wayne Elementary School Principal Melissa Maynard said. “The campaign to encourage students to read during the summer promotes what we wish for each student to do during the summer. Having Winnie be a part of it made it even more special to be there.”
The Friends With Paws program places certified therapy dogs in several schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost. Since April 2022, 12 Friends With Paws therapy dogs have been placed in Communities In Schools schools across the state.
Communities In Schools aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with the goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
In 2018, Justice started the Communities In Schools program in three pilot counties. Since then, the program has expanded to include 208 schools in 38 counties.
The event included engaging activities and a scavenger hunt on the Governor’s Mansion grounds. Also in attendance were special guests West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools David Roach and Truist West Virginia Regional President Patrick O’Malley, who commended the impact of Communities In Schools and the Friends With Paws program.
