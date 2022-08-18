The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne Elementary School will welcome a furry, four-legged friend this school year after it was announced Thursday it will participate in a statewide school therapy dog program.

Along with Wayne Elementary, six other schools will add therapy dogs to their campuses as part of the Communities in Schools Friends with Paws program, West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice announced Thursday.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

