WAYNE — Saturday was a sweet day at Toms Creek Family Farm.
Visitors at the Wayne farm learned about the sap that flows in maple trees, as well as the process of collecting it and boiling it into syrup, as part of the annual West Virginia Maple Days event. The farm was open for tours, taste tests and more as co-owner Greg Christian explained the process of how maple syrup is made.
The farm began making maple syrup five years ago, growing from tapping just a few trees for sap to tapping more than 400.
Saturday was one of two annual observances of National Maple Days, with sugar houses also taking part in the Northeast, where maple season is a time-honored tradition.
Maple weekends were scheduled in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and Maine planned its annual celebration for March 27-28. Statewide events are off for a second year in a row in Vermont, the country’s top maple producer, and New York due to the ongoing pandemic.
Local events planned for West Virginia Maple Days on Feb. 20 were canceled because of ice storms that hit the region last month.