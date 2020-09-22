WAYNE — Local trick-or-treaters will have at least two possible destinations in Wayne County this Halloween following a decision from town officials.
Wayne Town Council members voted unanimously to host a community trick-or-treat night from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, rain or shine, and will release guidance ahead of the event to ensure participants can do it safely.
“Out in the open air, with people moving in one direction, I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Mayor Danny Grace said during the monthly council meeting. “We will have some guidelines and get those out to people before that night.”
Last week, the town of Fort Gay announced it would host trick-or-treat from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, coordinating that date and time with nearby Louisa, Kentucky.
That decision came about a week after officials in Ceredo and Kenova canceled their traditional trick-or-treat nights in favor of a safer option where candy will be bagged and distributed in schools.
In June, Cabell County set their date for trick-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 for unincorporated areas, weather permitting.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines that said traditional Halloween celebrations like trick-or-treating could spread the novel coronavirus and should be avoided, instead recommending alternatives such as virtual Halloween costume contests.
The Washington Post reported that the CDC also said trick-or-treating can be modified to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, recommending a “scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search” with members of one’s immediate household as a lower-risk option. Another possibility, though it carries moderate risk, is “one-way” trick-or-treating, with separately wrapped treats picked up by families at a safe distance, like at the edge of a driveway or yard.
In Ohio, the Department of Health released guidance on how to safely celebrate Halloween and trick-or-treat this year, which recommended refraining from having children select their own treats from a bowl or common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. They also recommended placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one, or to use other ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
Other recommendations included visiting a limited number of houses and for parents or guardians to ask children to keep as far from treat givers as possible, to wipe off wrapped candy before opening and to avoid homemade treats.