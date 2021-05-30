WAYNE — Wayne High School students reflected on memories and wished each other well in their future endeavors during the 2021 graduation ceremony.
After four years of inconsistency and unpredictability, senior Kelton Creed told the graduates they have achieved what could be considered impossible.
“Our four years of high school were so improbable, but we made it through to see the improbable today,” Creed said. “We fought through the teacher strikes, everything COVID threw us, virtual, blended learning and the loss of a very dear friend. We made it through all of that to see the impossible today.”
In all, 131 Pioneers graduated from Wayne High Saturday morning. The ceremony began with Principal Sara Stapleton telling students they are one of the smallest graduating classes in the past 15 years, but they are also one of the most successful classes in the past 20 years.
The Class of 2021 includes National Merit Scholar finalist Hannah Thompson and 12 recipients of the West Virginia Promise Scholarship and has collectively accumulated about $1.2 million in scholarships.
Ninety-eight students graduated with a completed career and technical education degree, and 73 of the 131 graduated with honors, high honors or very high honors.
Thompson addressed the class and told them she is proud of everyone who made it to graduation. She said graduating high school is a major accomplishment, but she told students they should know the best years of their lives have yet to come.
“I’m not saying that we will never miss Wayne High School, but this will not be your life’s biggest accomplishment, and you are not ending the best years of your life here today,” she said. “We still have our whole lives ahead of us, and I’m excited to see what you all will accomplish in this next part of your life. Do not think of this as an end, but as a beginning.”
The ceremony included more than a dozen student speakers who reflected on their time in high school and thanked families, staff members and friends for the support and knowledge throughout the past four years.
Emilie Osborne told students she has enjoyed their growth together, and she hopes the students continue to grow. Referencing Luke 12:27, Osborne told the students they should grow like wildflowers.
“We all began as a seed planted into Wayne High School. Our teachers, mentors and peers taught us the basics of how to bloom,” Osborne said. “Now we must use the lessons high school has taught us to become our own individual person, our own wildflower. Wildflowers grow and change with each passing season. My hope for you is that as life’s season come upon you, you use the lessons learned at Wayne High school to cultivate you into your own wildflower.”
The ceremony also included a moment of silence for Colt Adams, who died his sophomore year following a car crash in May 2019. Adams would have graduated with the Class of 2021.