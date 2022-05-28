HUNTINGTON — About 110 graduates of Wayne High School moved their tassels from right to left Saturday afternoon.
The school’s graduation ceremony took place at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Surrounded by family and friends, the Class of 2022 was celebrated for reaching a new milestone.
Emily Williamson, one of the graduates, said she felt excited ahead of Saturday’s ceremony. She plans to go to Marshall University to study medical imaging. She said she will miss seeing her friends every day.
“My whole class is just super close, so … we help each other out all year,” she said, adding that the class tried to make every day fun.
Another graduate, Jonathan Spangler, also said he was excited to get his diploma. He plans to join the workforce after high school. He said he will miss the memories he made.
Wayne High School Principal Sara Stapleton addressed the graduates during the ceremony. She said the graduates became virtual learners overnight at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
“They missed out on the typical, many high school events, and yet for most of them they still found ways to have fun and … reach a lot of success,” Stapleton said.
Wayne’s Class of 2022 was awarded $1.4 million in scholarships.
Because 26 members of the graduating class had above a 4.0 GPA after taking weighted courses, a handful of students created a video with memories of their high school experience rather than having a traditional valedictorian.
The students then shared with the crowd their wishes for the future of the high school, such as maintaining its small-town feel, and their gifts to the school, which for many included continuing higher education and joining a career field. After the graduates shared their wishes and gifts, they placed presents next to a large birthday cake on the stage because Wayne High School is celebrating 100 years. It opened in 1922.
Also for the celebration of 100 years, alumni of Wayne High School were asked to stand. A rendition of the school’s song was also performed.
A moment of silence was held during the beginning of the ceremony for Jamie Dillon, a guidance counselor for Wayne High School who died last fall.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
