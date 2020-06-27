HUNTINGTON — Students shared fond memories and a special moment during Wayne High School’s 96th commencement Saturday evening.
Rain or shine, Wayne High seniors, faculty and families were determined to make the most of their opportunity for in-person graduation — an experience student body vice president Nicole Riniti didn’t think she’d get three months ago.
“That’s the thing with our class — my whole life I’ve heard the joke, ‘Oh, Class of 2020, we’ve got that 2020 vision.’ It’s ironic because I don’t think anybody saw any of this coming,” said Riniti.
Principal Sara Stapleton said the day was one she and the superintendent were eagerly awaiting when news of reopening began.
The day West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave the green light for outdoor gatherings, Superintendent Todd Alexander was putting plans together to make graduation happen.
Walker Tatum, student body president, said in his closing speech that getting to graduate on Marshall University’s football field was an unexpected bonus of the pandemic.
“Though our graduation was not in the (Mountain Health Arena) as we intended, I think that we can all agree that this is pretty cool,” said Tatum.
The stadium was filled with happy tears, celebrating scholarship recipients, singing “Happy Birthday” to a classmate and giving a standing ovation as graduate Allie Gilkerson walked across the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium to accept her diploma.
Gilkerson, who was involved in a motorcycle crash in 2017 that caused a traumatic brain injury, has had to use a wheelchair while recovering from the incident.
With the help of Jeff Ashton, her rehabilitation therapist, Gilkerson crossed the field to receive her diploma and shake the hand of Principal Stapleton as the audience cheered her on.
A number of Honors students gave speeches, sharing their favorite memories and thanking teachers for the impact they had on their experience.
One student, Javan Christian, said he felt the obstacles COVID-19 created made the 2020 class even stronger.
“If I had to title my speech, it would be ‘Coming Together from 6 Feet Apart,’” said Christian.
Senior Abigail Cardwell was soaking in the moment, calling the opportunity for in-person graduation “miraculous,” given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am incredibly grateful to have my friends, family and teachers in one place, one last time,” said Cardwell.