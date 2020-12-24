WAYNE — It wasn't the jingling of sleigh bells, but rather the revving of all-terrain vehicles' engines that filled the air in the Town of Wayne on Tuesday evening.
ATV, UTV and motorcycle enthusiasts were invited to join in a re-imagined Christmas parade this year that was meant to help bring joy to children in the community.
Mike Finley organized the ride for the vehicles to run from the Wayne Community Center on W.Va. 152 to the Marathon Gas Station on Central Avenue.
“We are just wanting to do this for the children because they look so forward to the (usual Christmas) parade and getting candy,” Finley said on Facebook.
Participants were encouraged to decorate their vehicles.