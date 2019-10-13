WAYNE — The town of Wayne presented its 23rd annual Fall Festival this weekend and included musical artists Under The Blood and Angie Sutherland.
The festival began Friday with an evening of music by Traci Stanley.
On Saturday, the Fall Festival parade started at 11 a.m. and featured a special guest, Batman with the Batmobile.
Saturday also included lots of food and vendors, along with several other activities that included a tug-of-war contest, 3-point shootout, a car show, horse shoe and cornhole tournaments, a burn-out contest, sack race, three-legged race and Appalachian Championship Wrestling.
Various gospel groups sang, followed by rock and country music performances Saturday night.