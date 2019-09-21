WAYNE — Some traditions die hard, but Student Council members and school administrators at Wayne High School are working to change one of them.
In a decision announced Wednesday, Wayne High School’s annual commencement ceremony will no longer be held on the school’s campus. Instead, it will move to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington to accommodate more guests for the graduates’ big day.
WHS Principal Sara Stapleton said she’s held off on proposing a change of location over the past few years, but after some heavy consideration decided to announce the move this year, taking into account the concerns of students, parents and family.
“Four generations of my own family have graduated at the school, so this decision was not an easy one for me. However, the last three years, I have had to move the ceremony inside due to weather, and when the ceremony is moved from the football field to the gym, graduates are limited to the number of guests they can invite,” Stapleton said.
“The general suggestion (was) to move it to the Big Sandy, so we listened.”
WHS Student Council members Walker Tatum, Katie Queen and Elizabeth Queen presented the idea to the Wayne County Board of Education, asking for support before the start of school this fall. The BOE agreed to the idea — something it had considered before but never acted on.
The move doesn’t come cheaply. Holding the commencement ceremony in the arena is expected to come with a price tag of $5,000 to $6,000. With the Wayne County Board of Education being on the hook for a portion of the total cost, Stapleton said the school administration will rely on public donations to help fund the remaining cost.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander says the total cost of using the arena is $22,000 and will be split among the BOE and each of the schools. Spring Valley is responsible for $8,400 (less than it has paid in the past), the board will provide $7,300, and Wayne will foot the rest of the bill ($6,300). The cost includes use of the facilities for graduation rehearsals and ceremonies to occur in a two-day window.
Alexander said an invitation was extended to Tolsia High School to move its ceremony to the arena but was declined.
For some, like Mary Sword, who attended her own and her son’s graduation on Pioneer Field, the announcement was bittersweet.
“I certainly understand the need for it to be held indoors when inclement weather hits,” said Sword. “I know that many, many people have had to miss their loved one’s special day due to lack of space, so this will actually be wonderful.”
Now the fundraising effort begins for the school, which will create a “graduation fund” for donations as well as hold community fundraisers to secure the required amount of money.
“I have faith in our community and in our families that they will support this change. Every student is defined by the community he/she belongs to, and I am confident that our community will support our students,” Stapleton said.
Those interested in making a donation are encouraged to contact the Wayne High School administration. The commencement ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 23, 2020.