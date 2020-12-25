WAYNE — In order to finish the year cheery and bright, Wayne Mayor Danny Grace said city officials chose to decorate the city with more Christmas decorations than in previous years.
“The way that the year has been, there’s been so much taken from the people of Wayne County,” Grace said. “I think people just need a little lift since it’s been a tough year. We wanted to decorate a little bit and add a holiday feel to the area; the people need it.”
Grace said city staff helped decorate the town a little more this holiday season, including new signs, wreaths and snowflakes lining the streets.
Grace said this year has been a tough one and he along with other city officials thought it would be nice to show a little more Christmas spirit throughout the town.
He said he has received nothing but positive feedback.
“We’re hearing about how good it looks, and people are saying they’ve never seen the town so decorated,” he said. “It’s just good vibes from everyone and saying they’re thankful we’re doing it. The people love it, really.”
Grace said he has noticed more decorations not just from the city, but also on people’s property. He said he hopes the decorating of Wayne encouraged others to decorate their own homes, and he was happy to see a lot of lights through the streets.
Grace also said he had hoped to put up more decorations for the 2020 holiday season before COVID-19 grew into a pandemic, but the virus just gave him more of a reason.
Town council has also already approved funding for next year, with $7,000 expected to be used on more decorations.
He said with all of the events that were canceled in 2020, he is happy the town’s people could have something to enjoy safely.
“We had to cancel the Fall Fest, Fourth of July activities, the Christmas parade, there’s just been so much taken from us this year that we wanted to do something to maybe brighten some spirits,” he said. “It’s been a tough year, and they haven’t been able to enjoy the things that we normally do, but we can go out there and look at them lights, and it’s not going to hurt us a bit.”