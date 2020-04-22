CHARLESTON — A Wayne County magistrate has been suspended for 90 days without pay and will be forced to pay a $2,000 fine and the cost of the disciplinary proceedings against him.
The ruling by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals was released Wednesday.
On April 9, 2018, a complaint was filed against David E. Ferguson by Division of Natural Resources Capt. Terry A. Ballard regarding a Feb. 21, 2017, incident that occurred while Ferguson and his father were fishing at East Lynn Lake spillway on trout stocking day.
Ferguson was facing multiple violations of the Judicial Code of Conduct in addition to illegal possession of trout.
In March 2017, Ferguson pleaded no contest to exceeding the limit for trout, and in exchange for that plea, the charge for illegal possession of trout was dropped by the prosecutor.
However, the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission determined that probable cause existed to charge Ferguson with multiple violations and that formal discipline was appropriate.
The state Supreme Court heard the case earlier this year and released its decision and the sanctions Wednesday afternoon.
“This case is about much more than catching extra fish. Certainly, we want judicial officers to obey all laws, including state fishing regulations. However, if the respondent had behaved in a professional manner when receiving the fishing citation, this matter never would have resulted in a formal disciplinary proceeding. Instead, the respondent acted in a completely inappropriate, belligerent and coercive manner toward the DNR officers while they were engaged in law enforcement activities. He threw down his Supreme Court photo identification card in an obvious attempt to obtain special treatment based upon his status as a judicial officer,” the opinion stated.
The court also reprimanded Ferguson.
“The Court has recognized that matters of suspension due to accusations of judicial misconduct are reviewed and decided based on the unique facts and circumstances of each case,” the opinion stated. “After carefully reviewing the unique facts and circumstances of this case, we conclude that a ninety-day suspension without pay, along with the other sanctions recommended by the Board, is the appropriate outcome.”
Ferguson (Division 1) is seeking a second term as magistrate in Wayne County and is one of three candidates on the ballot for the upcoming June 9 primary election.