WAYNE, W.Va. — A Wilsondale, West Virginia, man was arrested Wednesday after admitting to police that he shot his neighbor in the back along Turkey Creek Road in Wayne County.
James Eugene Davis, 68, was charged with one count of malicious wounding and misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
According to a West Virginia State Police trooper, about 4 p.m. Wednesday, State Police were alerted to reports of a shooting at 1292 Turkey Creek Road in Wilsondale.
While en route, officers located the shooting suspect, Davis, in the 1000 block of Turkey Creek Road. Davis, who also lives along the road, told the troopers he had been struck in the face with a walking stick by the shooting victim, Jerry Underwood. The trooper noted Davis was bleeding from the forehead.
Davis told troopers after being struck, he went to his vehicle, retrieved a revolver and returned to confront the victim. Davis said after being struck in the face again, he fired multiple shots toward the victim, who was hit in his lower back.
Underwood also told troopers he had been shot by Davis.
Davis was placed under arrest initially for malicious wounding, but a search of his criminal history showed he was convicted of domestic battery in 1997 in Logan County, West Virginia, and was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Davis is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $205,000 bond.
Reporter Sarah Ingram contributed to this report.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
