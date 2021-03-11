WAYNE — A Wayne man who was seen on Wayne Middle School property with handcuffs, a knife and bullets was arrested Monday after the school’s principal reported suspicious behavior.
Gregory Scott Krantz, 50, of Wayne, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with deadly weapon at an education facility.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, at about 1:22 p.m. Monday, officers spoke to the Wayne Middle School principal, who said a suspicious white man had been walking around behind the school and baseball field stating he was checking out the facilities.
The principal told police she escorted the man off the property and he was last seen walking along Craig Road wearing a black hoodie.
The officer found the man, later identified as Krantz, about 100 yards away, and he said he had been on school property.
The officer found Krantz was wearing a utility belt, which had an empty gun holster. He also found two fully loaded magazines of 9 mm hollow-point ammunition, two sets of black handcuffs and a tactical knife in a carry case. Those items were concealed under a jacket, the officer said.
A search of the school property was conducted, but the gun was not recovered. The criminal complaint said officers plan to apply for a search warrant of Krantz’s home to locate the firearm.
Krantz is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on a $10,000 bond.