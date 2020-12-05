HUNTINGTON — A man has been convicted of sexually abusing and photographing a young girl he had been babysitting while her mother cared for a sick family member.
Roy Douglas Watts, 46, of Prichard, West Virginia, entered a Kennedy plea to two counts sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or person in a position of trust to a child. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to accept the punishment of a crime without admitting to the criminal act.
He was sentenced by Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell last week to serve 20 to 40 years in prison, which was suspended in place of home confinement. He will have to serve an additional 15 years of supervised release after the competition of his sentence.
Criminal complaints said he was charged with sexually abusing and photographing his then-girlfriend’s daughter, who was under 10 years old at the time, as he babysat her in October 2016 while the mother watched a family member.
The victim confided in her mother that Watts had "taught her about sex," reports state, and that the 42-year-old had shown her pornographic videos and taken photos of her in her underwear. The victim also stated Watts exposed himself and gave her a body massage.
Cabell Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said Watts may have begun abusing the girl as early as 2011. The investigation began in March 2017 when deputies were first notified by the victim's mother.