WAYNE — Renovations at Wayne Middle School to improve student safety could begin in spring 2023.
Wayne County Schools representatives, including Superintendent Todd Alexander and Board of Education President Missy Perry Hall, met recently with Rodney Pauley of ZMM Architects & Engineers to make plans for Wayne Middle School’s major improvement project, which includes a new safe schools entrance.
“It’s nice to have the opportunity to improve the facade of the building, as well as the safety for the students,” Hall said. “So it’s a great opportunity and I’m really excited about it for them.”
In June, the West Virginia School Building Authority awarded $1 million for the Wayne Middle Major Improvement Project, and Wayne County Schools will contribute any additional costs.
In addition to the safe schools entrance, the project will include enclosing currently open walkways between the buildings that make up Wayne Middle and installing a sprinkler system throughout the school.
While planning is still underway and the project is expected to be put out for bid in winter, Alexander said construction could start as early as spring, before students leave for summer break.
Though supplies, weather and occasional changes can affect how long a project takes, Alexander said construction could be completed by fall 2023, soon after students return to school.
Alexander said there are roughly 14 of the district’s 18 schools that need safe school entrances due to being built before they were required, and plans to add safe school entrances is part of the district’s Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan.
“We’re going to start working through the district to try to retrofit the schools that were built prior to the state requirements,” he said.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.