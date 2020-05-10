NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Wayne National Forest is preparing to reopen its trails.
According to a news release, trails will be opened to designated off-highway vehicle, horse and mountain bike use beginning Friday, May 15. Wayne National Forest staff, partners and volunteers have been working hard to prepare trails for reopening.
“Thanks to the efforts of our employees, partners and volunteers, we are preparing to reopen our designated trails on May 15,” Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert said in the release. “We are happy these riding trails will soon be available again for public use and enjoyment. While we understand that some visitors may be excited to return to their favorite outdoor recreation activities, we urge them to ride responsibly and follow state and federal guidelines on social distancing and staying safe.”
Trails in Wayne National Forest currently are open for hiking use only. Campgrounds, group picnic shelters and swimming areas will remain closed, the release said. While dispersed camping is allowed, camping at or within 200 yards of trailheads or other developed recreation sites is not allowed. Boat ramps remain open, and fishing is allowed.
Vault toilets will remain closed. Portable toilets and trash service will be provided at some recreation sites and trailheads to maintain sanitary conditions for visitors and employees who maintain these sites, according to the release.
The Wayne National Forest covers more than a quarter-million acres in southeastern Ohio, including parts of Lawrence County.