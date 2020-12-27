WAYNE — Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was among the first wave of recipients to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the Tri-State earlier this month.
After receiving emergency authorization from the federal government, the first doses arrived in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky two weeks ago, with more distributed by Moderna arriving last week.
A social media post on the Wayne nursing home’s page shared news that employees and patients were involved in a clinic to receive the vaccinations.
“It is Vaccination Day at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center! Our employees and patients participated in our COVID-19 vaccine clinic and were thrilled to be a part of this historic day for the Wayne community, AMFM family and the entire country,” the post said.
The 60-bed nursing home in Wayne County was deemed a coronavirus hot spot in mid-April after more than 70 residents and employees tested positive for the virus known to target elderly people.
Fifty-two days after the first positive test, staff and employees at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center got the result they pushed toward — no active COVID-19 cases.
Nine residents died as a result of the virus.
Front-line health care workers and those in the state’s long-term care facilities were to be some of the first to receive the vaccine, said Gov. Jim Justice, who himself got vaccinated live on air.
“I have all the faith in the world that this vaccine will work and this vaccine is safe,” Justice said.
West Virginia expected to receive about 60,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine initially, and about 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, Justice said.
The vaccine distribution is largely coordinated through the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force. Shipments arrived at vaccine “hubs” in Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Greenbrier counties, Justice said.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, unlike others in development, are mRNA vaccines. They’re based on synthetic genetic material (messenger RNA) that, once injected, creates a virus antigen inside a person’s body that can help the immune system fight the virus.
MRNA vaccines are relatively new technology. Because of their makeup, mRNA vaccines must be stored at extremely low temperatures, often requiring specialized freezers equipped with dry ice for safe storage.
Some agencies, including the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, have already purchased special equipment to help with distribution, although it’s unclear how prepared different parts of the state are.
Per West Virginia’s vaccination plan and federal directive, distribution will occur across West Virginia in phases, starting with more vulnerable populations and front-line workers first, and eventually expanding to the general public.
Justice said he hopes to reach the public by mid-March. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said it will probably “take months” before widespread vaccinations occur in the United States. From December until at least March, distribution will be focused on high-risk and highly vulnerable individuals, but by April, it could be “open season,” Fauci said, meaning anyone should have access.
Those getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must receive two doses, weeks apart, to reach 95% efficacy, according to the Federal Drug Administration. While this will be simple within facilities like long-term care centers and hospital staff, challenges could lay ahead as the state prepares to inoculate more scattered populations.
According to the FDA, there have not been any “severe” side effects reported in trials for the Pfizer vaccines. The most common side effects included irritation at the point of injection, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever, and were more common in younger populations.
Those receiving the vaccine in Wayne were warned to watch for these side effects as well as any other adverse reactions closely. None have reported experiencing any major adverse reactions so far.
While Pfizer was first approved, there were a number of other vaccines in development that could be completed in the coming weeks or months, including those at Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
In the following months as vaccination becomes more common, people should still be following as many mitigation measures as they can to slow the virus’s spread, including wearing a mask, social distancing and avoiding large, indoor gatherings, Justice said.
“We’ve got to make it to the vaccine. That’s all there is to it,” Justice said.