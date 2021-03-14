WAYNE — In and around the town of Wayne, it’s good to be a pioneer. However, the beloved nickname used by schools in the area took on a different meaning when it came to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s not something we wanted to be that day,” said Cindy Cooper, executive director of the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
The facility, located a few miles from the town of Wayne, was home to one of West Virginia’s earliest and largest outbreaks of the novel coronavirus when a total of 86 residents and staff tested positive in April 2020.
The first death in the county linked to COVID-19 was inside the home, and it wasn’t the last. However, the overwhelming majority of infected residents and staff healed.
Today, they are still healing, but have been virus-free since the lone outbreak and, with the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine, are able to take another step toward normalcy.
The outbreak
In early April, the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in the facility. To date, the entirety of Wayne County had seen fewer than 10 cases. In the week that followed, that number grew exponentially.
“When it first came, we didn’t know what it was. We’d strip at the door before even going in our own homes, and then it was straight to the showers,” Cooper said. “My daughter stayed with my mother-in-law for over a month. We were afraid to be around our own families.”
A local motel opened rooms for staff who weren’t comfortable returning home. Some worked overtime to cover for fellow staff members who had contracted the virus. The facility was essentially split into two units — COVID-19 patients, and those who hoped not to catch it.
On April 13, 66 positive cases were confirmed by the facility — 36 residents and 30 staff. Churches gathered in the parking lot to pray over the facility. The community, including family members, feared the worst but stood tall in support of the workers and residents.
Patients who tested positive for the virus were separated from patients who had tested negative in the facility, visits from family were discontinued, and residents were kept in their rooms during the outbreak.
The recovery
Fifty-two days after the first positive test, staff and employees at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center got the news they had long hoped for: no active COVID-19 cases.
Thirty-eight residents and 39 staff overcame the virus, the center announced in early June. Nine residents died. The staff wanted to celebrate those who had recovered and planned a drive-by parade in a nearby church parking lot so that families of residents and staff as well as community members could celebrate together, but safely.
“Amazing” was the only word Cooper could use to describe the evening. It was the first time some residents had been outside the building in months. But when all the cars were gone, it was back to work to prevent another wave from entering the facility.
Now she’s an expert at using her cellphone while it is sealed inside a plastic sandwich bag.
“It’s inconvenient, but they say it helps,” she said.
The healing
On Feb. 22, the facility resumed in-person family visits and allowed in-house group activities to commence also with precautions in place to account for appropriate social distancing and sanitizing.
Cooper said most of the residents and many staff members are fully vaccinated now. Doses arrived to the facility soon after Christmas and provided a sense of comfort for staff, residents and families alike.
“Now there is hope,” Cooper said. “It’s the light at the end of the tunnel. When (the vaccine) first came out, I was like a lot of people and didn’t want to take it, but I knew I had to because we aren’t living. You can’t live like this.”
Cooper said as soon as the facility was given the clearance to open doors to family and other events inside, they did. Families can now walk in and visit their loved ones. Residents can leave their room to eat meals and participate in group activities like morning exercise.
The now
Activity supervisor Tawanna Sowards said the group activities are popular among residents, but they limit the number of participants to allow for social distancing and enforce proper mask wearing while residents are out of their rooms.
“The facility is always very open. There were always more people in here and activities going on, so it was a big change when it stopped. It’s a big change now, because we can do it again,” Cooper said.
Anyone entering the building must place their cellphone in a plastic bag and keep it there for the entire visit. Visitors are screened at the door, including a temperature check, and given a plastic bag to hold and an N-95 mask to wear.
Those who are showing symptoms, have traveled recently or have been recently exposed to the virus aren’t permitted in the building. It’s a method they’ve been using with employees in the months since the outbreak.
“There were a couple staff in December (exposed to COVID-19), but those staff never came in. It was stopped at the door,” Cooper said. “When that happens, we have to go right back to ‘outbreak status’ and wear full PPE and wear gowns and N-95 masks into the room and start from square one.”
But for now, they are well beyond square one.
Cooper and Sowards stood at the door to the activities room and smiled behind their masks as some residents danced, clapped their hands and sang before it was time for lunch. At the entrance to the facility, another resident was talking with her great-granddaughter on her first birthday with tears in her eyes.
It’s the kind of thing that doesn’t happen if the preventative measures to combat COVID-19 aren’t taken by the facility. It’s a message that it works, and more importantly for the residents and staff, it’s a big step toward living life as it was before the pandemic began over a year ago.