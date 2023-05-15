WAYNE — Wayne County Commission approved releasing $500,000 of fire department levy money to initiate construction on a new Westmoreland Fire Station expected to break ground later this year.
The Westmoreland Fire Committee and Huntington Chief Greg Fuller presented design plans to commissioners during a meeting Thursday of the nearly 5,000 square feet structure as part of conditions approved last August for moving forward with the project.
Located at the corner of Piedmont and Vernon Streets, the station designed by Edward Tucker Architects will feature three bunk rooms designed to house three on shift workers, a front porch element for community interaction and to be respectful of the location context and easy access to and from Piedmont.
It will be built in brick to mimic the neighborhood feel of the area, something committee members agreed was a priority for the design.
“This has been a long time coming and I am so happy that Westmoreland is finally getting what they deserve,” Commission President Jeff Maddox said. “The people in that community have waited and waited and now it’s finally here and time.”
The current Westmoreland state was built in 1926, making it the oldest department building in the county. Building a new station is a plan that is 12-years in the making that will finally be coming to fruition this year.
Other business:
Deborah Porter was reappointed to the Wayne County Library Board for a new 5-year term beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2028.
Jeffrey Maddox and Robert Thompson were each reappointed to the Huntington Tri-State Airport Authority for a new one-year term beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2028.
Ryan Turner, Park Ferguson, Robert Plymale, Xan Mooney and Todd Alexander were each reappointed to the Wayne Wayne County Economic Development Authority Board for a 3-year term beginning July 1, 2023 and ending June 30, 2026.
The next Wayne County Commission meeting is set for Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse.
