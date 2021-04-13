WAYNE – Many in Wayne were met with long delays Monday morning as bridge work continues in the county, and can expect those delays to last most of the week.
U.S. 152 at McGinnis Drive in Wayne will be reduced to one lane until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15, while maintenance work is performed on bridges.
One-lane, two-direction traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals.
Drivers are advised to expect long delays and to adjust commuting schedules, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
This is in the vicinity of Wayne Elementary, Valley Health – Wayne and Walmart shopping plaza and will effect pick-up and drop-off wait times for Wayne Elementary.
Wayne Elementary Principal Melissa Maynard said when it comes to navigating school traffic, to please be mindful of the increased wait times and allot extra time for both picking up and dropping off children.
"We know what a mess it can be, but we want to encourage those in the traffic to remember to give themselves extra time as well as to drive cautiously in the area," she said. "Sadly, we are all at the mercy of the traffic light system being set up, so please just remember the safety of all children when you are navigating the area."