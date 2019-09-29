WAYNE — In order to keep student safety as its No. 1 priority, the Wayne County Board of Education has been continually working with local first responders to identify new ways to improve security in the school system.
With that goal in mind, the school district has announced an expansion of its routine lockdown procedures.
Effective immediately, all Wayne County schools will implement a lockdown strategy that utilizes “ALICE” principles.
A-L-I-C-E is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate. Students throughout the school district will be trained in these expanded safety procedures from Monday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 4.
“We are pleased to be able to bring ALICE to Wayne County. These drills will give our students and staff enhanced ability to protect themselves should an emergency situation occur, potentially saving lives,” Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
The ALICE principles, which were developed by law enforcement first responders, offer options when it comes to dealing with a hostile intruder. The philosophy of the program is to use technology and information so that students and staff can make informed decisions in a crisis and remove themselves from a danger zone if at all possible.
ALICE also provides realistic training so those involved in a crisis are better prepared to remain safe and secure. Lockdown drills in Wayne County will be conducted for all students over a five-day span.
“We don’t want students or parents to be worried,” said Alexander. “Hopefully we will never have a situation where ALICE is needed. However, if we do, we want everybody to be as prepared as possible so we can keep them safe.”
For questions or any additional information about ALICE, contact Mike Hart, manager of safety and security for Wayne County Schools, by calling 304-272-5116.