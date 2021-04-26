WAYNE — Wayne County Schools is planning to launch a new program when the 2021-22 school year begins that will help students who may be struggling in various areas.
The new K-12 intervention program would target students who are not only struggling academically but may be struggling with social skills and mental health issues.
The program is set to begin when students return to classes for the 2021-22 school year.
Wayne County Board of Education members recently discussed how, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are various reasons students may be struggling in school.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said the program is expected to pull students from elective courses as needed to give extra time to practice the skills and subjects they are struggling with.
“What interventionists do is they look at data from students who are behind particularly in math and language arts, and they pull them so they can have extra minutes and extra time working on those subjects,” Alexander said.
“But we also want to make sure that the kids have the skills in place that are necessary for them to be successful in the long term.”
The intervention program is one of a few upcoming projects focused on giving students who need it some extra assistance so they do not fall behind.
Some money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund will likely go toward the intervention program, but nothing has been finalized yet.
The next regularly scheduled BOE meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.