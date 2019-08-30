WAYNE — Two individuals were jailed on drug delivery charges Wednesday by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.
Clifford "Cliff" Smith, 35, of Prichard, was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, obstruction, reckless driving, no insurance, defective equipment, improper registration and no seat belt.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Smith was arrested by the sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit after he allegedly attempted to elude members of the unit in a vehicle before fleeing on foot. He was later taken into custody behind his home.
Smith was also on home confinement as a condition of bond for an ongoing felony drug case involving crystal meth.
In a separate, unrelated case, Sherry Preece, 59, of Huntington, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force on Wednesday for warrants issued after an investigation by the sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit in Fort Gay. Preece is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (oxycodone), possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute oxycodone. Thompson said more arrests are expected in the investigation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Deceased person, 3 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Fleeing from an officer, no vehicle, brandishing, 2.45 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, 15th Street.
Battery, 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 13th Avenue.
Information report, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 31st Street.
Information report, missing person, 4:15 a.m. July 31, no address given.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, destruction of property, 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 14th Street.
Open container, 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, fugitive from justice, warrant service/execution, 5 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Gallaher Street.
The following information was provided by booking records from the Western Regional Jail:
Amanda Louise Daniels, 42, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Brandon Lee Collins, 26, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing DUI, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others, driving revoked, improper registration and no insurance. Bond was not set.
Brian Christopher Murphy, 28, was jailed at 3:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was not set.