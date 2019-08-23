WAYNE - With summer winding down, students of all ages from all over Wayne County flooded back into school buildings on Thursday morning.
The new school year brings about a fresh start for those who are enrolled in new schools and a chance to continue making memories for those who return to the same school.
The biggest change in the school system from a year ago is the 2019-20 academic year is the first in which all three county high schools have a prevention resource officer on site.
The Board of Education partnered with the Wayne County Commission, making it possible to station those officers.
The contract between the two parties stations the officers at all three high schools - Spring Valley, Wayne and Tolsia - to help decrease response time and increase general school safety. Those officers will be able to assist the feeder elementary and middle schools throughout the day as needed.
Wayne County's last day of classes for this school year will be June 5, 2020.