2020 0422 capandgown 05.jpg

Cambria Bowen receives her cap and gown as Spring Valley High School seniors drive through for a cap and gown pickup event on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, outside of the school in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

Wayne, Tolsia seniors can pick up caps, gowns Monday

WAYNE — Graduating seniors at Tolsia and Wayne high schools will have the opportunity to pick up commencement caps and gowns Monday, April 27, as each location plans to host a drive-through delivery of graduation packets.

At Wayne, Herff Jones will set up a pickup location in the commons area. Students are asked to pull into the parking lot by the gym and make the loop the buses do. Someone will deliver their order to their vehicle.

Pickup times vary depending on the first letter of the student’s last name. Allotted times are as follows:

  • Last names A-D, 11 a.m. to noon.
  • Last names E-J, noon to 1 p.m.
  • Last names K-P, 1 to 2 p.m.
  • Last names Q-Z, 2 to 3 p.m.

At Tolsia, Jostens will be on site beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Seniors who have last names beginning with A-M may pick up their graduation packets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Seniors with last names beginning with N-Z will pick up their graduation packets beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.