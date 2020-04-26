Wayne, Tolsia seniors can pick up caps, gowns Monday
WAYNE — Graduating seniors at Tolsia and Wayne high schools will have the opportunity to pick up commencement caps and gowns Monday, April 27, as each location plans to host a drive-through delivery of graduation packets.
At Wayne, Herff Jones will set up a pickup location in the commons area. Students are asked to pull into the parking lot by the gym and make the loop the buses do. Someone will deliver their order to their vehicle.
Pickup times vary depending on the first letter of the student’s last name. Allotted times are as follows:
- Last names A-D, 11 a.m. to noon.
- Last names E-J, noon to 1 p.m.
- Last names K-P, 1 to 2 p.m.
- Last names Q-Z, 2 to 3 p.m.
At Tolsia, Jostens will be on site beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Seniors who have last names beginning with A-M may pick up their graduation packets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Seniors with last names beginning with N-Z will pick up their graduation packets beginning at 11:30 a.m.