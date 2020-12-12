WAYNE — Wayne United Methodist Church will host a free, socially distanced Christmas Synchronized Music/Light Show from 6 to 9 p.m. daily Dec. 13 through Jan. 6, with a special 7 p.m. Christmas Eve presentation.
Guests will park in the church parking lot, at 615 Cleveland St., across from the Wayne County Courthouse, and stay in their vehicles. Then they will tune their radios to 95.1 and enjoy Christmas music that will be synchronized to a light show.
The program is about a half-hour long and will repeat throughout the evening.
A computer program will orchestrate over 10,000 lights to both popular and Christian Christmas songs.
There are also hand-constructed scenes that help tell visual stories to go along with the music.
Planning for the show has been ongoing since September and has included the giving and talents of many people from Wayne United Methodist Church.
Pastor Todd Hurley shares the excitement that the church has in sharing Christmas in a unique way with the community.
“With the pandemic going on, we wanted to provide a safe, fun and meaningful way in which everyone could experience the true joy of Christmas,” he said. “We really hope that families with children will come out and let the lights and music dazzle their eyes and ears.”
The church also will provide a weatherproof prayer box where guests can write out prayer requests, which will be collected daily and prayed for during the Christmas season.
The special Dec. 24 Christmas Eve service will start at 7 p.m. and will take the place of usual programming. This presentation will feature a live speaker, different music and lights, and a 20-foot video screen.
The Christmas Eve service will run approximately an hour, during which guests will remain in their cars, watch the live service and listen on their radios.