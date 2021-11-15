CHARLESTON — A Wayne County woman was recently sentenced to probation after admitting to Medicaid fraud.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Jessica Palmer pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud. She was sentenced to four years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution.
As part of her plea, Palmer, 40, of Wayne admitted to fraudulently submitting forged claims. She was paid for non-emergency medical transportation services she did not actually provide for two children. In addition, she falsely claimed she had transported the minors for medical treatment requiring chemotherapy, although neither child actually had cancer nor received such treatment. Palmer’s false claims defrauded the state of $7,520.
Attorney General Morrisey praised the work of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit staff members who conducted the investigations. He also thanked Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Deerfield for his collaboration in the investigation.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
