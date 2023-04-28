The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The area’s first fiber art trade show is coming to the Mountain Health Arena May 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes live music from the Stony Point String Band, lectures, classes and retailers selling fabric, sewing machines, quilting machines, patterns, yarn and all things used in textile art.

There will be 20 vendors coming from as far as Idaho. Many large cities already host trade shows for the fiber arts.

