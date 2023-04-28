HUNTINGTON — The area’s first fiber art trade show is coming to the Mountain Health Arena May 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes live music from the Stony Point String Band, lectures, classes and retailers selling fabric, sewing machines, quilting machines, patterns, yarn and all things used in textile art.
There will be 20 vendors coming from as far as Idaho. Many large cities already host trade shows for the fiber arts.
“It's a good crafty day out, for mom and daughter or for mom and granddaughter,” said Sandra Charles Wiehe, founding director of the expo.
Author Leigh E. McDonald will be doing a book signing of “Favorite Quilts: 25 Years of Teaching & Quilting” at the show and talking about some of the patterns featured in it.
The schedule is still being finalized and will be available closer to the show.
Classes for beginners on activities like quilting and cross stitching will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. There is an additional fee for classes, and participants are expected to bring their own sewing machines and materials. Directions about how to reserve a spot in each class are on the website.
“There's a lot of older people here that have so much of this craft in their heads that we want to pass on to the younger people,” she said.
Admission to the expo is $10, but it’s free for people who are 16 and under and also free for college students with a student ID. Attendees can bring a coupon for $1 off admission.
All money collected from admission goes toward Good Works LTD. At least 1,000 people are expected to attend.
