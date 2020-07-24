HUNTINGTON — Several local people gathered at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Friday afternoon to show their support for law enforcement officials before marching through the downtown area.
We Back Blue, a national organization dedicated to hosting peaceful marches in support of police, hosted the event, which was organized locally by Ruby Sellards.
“We decided to come out and show our law enforcement that they do have people out here to back and support them. It seems like there is another war on police again, and even with that going on they are still willing to come out here and risk their life every day, never knowing if they are even going to make it home,” said Sellards. “I want them to know that there are people out there who know there are still good cops out there.”
The demonstration was not met by any protesters Friday, but a painted mural on one section of the floodwall was painted with the words “Blue Lives Murder” before the event began. Crews worked Friday afternoon to paint over the graffiti.
Members of the Huntington Police Department helped direct traffic as demonstrators marched after a brief gathering and prayer at the riverfront.
Sellards said she was motivated to help organize the rally after reading several negative social media posts denouncing law enforcement, coming from some people who call Huntington home.
“To be quite honest, it sickens me. It’s sad. I’m sure there are bad cops out there — I’m not saying there isn’t — but there aren’t as many as there are good,” Sellards said.
Mayor Steve Williams was present, but did not speak publicly or participate in the march. He said a safe city starts with a good police department and vowed to keep that as one of the city’s top priorities.
“For the last three years, we have been able to make sure they have the largest budget in the history of the city, and we have no intention of ever cutting (funding to) the police department. As a matter of fact, it’s under-funded as it is,” Williams said.
He added that the demonstration was an example of a strong community where people can freely express their opinions and support one another in doing so. He commended HPD on their work to help shape the community.
“A safe city deserves a strong police department and reforms are always in place. If I’m going to leave any message, I’ll say community best defined is ‘common unity,’” said Williams. “This is a sign of a strong community, a nice community, and you can be nice when you know that you’re feeling safe.”