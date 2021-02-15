HUNTINGTON — Hazardous winter weather is affecting COVID-19 testing sites in the area this week.
Due to freezing temperatures and expected weather conditions, Marshall Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site closed at 3 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. The testing site will resume normal operating hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Both the Cabell-Huntington and Ashland-Boyd county health departments will be closed Tuesday due to weather.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine with the department prior to Jan. 23 should go to the former Sears building in the Huntington Mall, in Barboursville, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday or Friday to receive a second dose.
Those who received a Pfizer vaccine from the department before Jan. 30 should go to the former Sears building in the mall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday only for a second dose.
Only the priority groups who have already received a first dose with the CHHD are eligible for second doses at the established times.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 53-year-old man from Ohio County.
Cabell County has 742 current active cases of COVID-19, the local health department reported Monday.
It was reported Monday that West Virginia saw the loss of a second correctional officer to COVID-19 — a 49-year-old lieutenant serving at the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility who died Saturday while hospitalized for the virus.
Lt. Delmar Dean had been with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for more than two decades and had been battling COVID-19 for several months, according to a news release from the state Department of Homeland Security. His death follows that of Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, who had served at the Saint Marys Correctional Center in Pleasants County since 1998 and died Jan. 2, also while receiving treatment for COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 723 new cases in Kentucky on Monday, and nine new deaths. He also announced child care workers now will be included in vaccination phase 1B and can sign up anywhere in the commonwealth currently offering vaccinations.
Beshear said the state has had five weeks of declining cases for the first time since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, on March 6, 2020.
“We are seeing some of the best COVID-19 news that’s been out there since we began this fight,” he said.