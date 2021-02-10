Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.