HUNTINGTON - A weather-related mass casualty/HAZMAT exercise spearheaded by the Cabell-Wayne Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Cabell Midland High School.

The event is designed to examine, discuss and demonstrate policy, procedures and coordination with responders and community partners.

Participants will include West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Cabell County Office of Emergency Management, Cabell County Sheriff's Office, Cabell County Board of Education, Wayne OES, Wayne County Health Department, Hospice of Huntington, Genesis Health Care, Medcom, City of Huntington Fire Department - Regional Response Team IV & VI, Ona Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia American Water, National Weather Service, U.S. Coast Guard-Marine Safety Unit Huntington, Cabell County EMS, Cabell County 911, Cabell County Amateur Radio Emergency Services, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, St. Mary's Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital and the VA Medical Center in Spring Valley.

