Lawrence webinar to feature Q&A with Ohio lawmakers

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will hold a 4th Friday luncheon webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on May 22.

The virtual webinar will have state Sen. Bob Peterson, state Sen. Terry Johnson, state Rep. Brian Baldridge and state Rep. Jason Stephens.

The elected officials will discuss issues, including COVID-19, and take part in a Q&A session.

Anyone interested in participating can contact the chamber at 740-377-4550.

Scholarship recipients will be announced.

