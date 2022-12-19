The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Volunteers uprooting weeds and invasive plants last month from a plot in Charleston’s Spring Hill Cemetery unearthed a historic discovery: Long-buried stone tablets marking the graves of the wife and daughter of early Kanawha County salt producer Joel Shrewsbury.

The side-by-side, intricately carved tablets mark the final resting places of family matriarch Sally Shrewsbury, who died in 1842 at age 66, and her daughter, Sally Lee Shrewsbury Lewis, a young wife and mother, who died in 1830 at age 19.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.