The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2020 0818 weekofwelcome 01.jpg
Buy Now

Kyra Frick, right, and Gabriella Iquinto-Jones, left, assemble and decorate their own succulent planters as Marshall University’s Week of Welcome activities continue in Huntington in this 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is preparing to welcome new students to campus.

The university’s annual Week of Welcome begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and includes events and activities to welcome students into the Marshall family before the fall semester begins Aug. 22.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.