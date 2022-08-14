Kyra Frick, right, and Gabriella Iquinto-Jones, left, assemble and decorate their own succulent planters as Marshall University’s Week of Welcome activities continue in Huntington in this 2020 file photo.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is preparing to welcome new students to campus.
The university’s annual Week of Welcome begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, and includes events and activities to welcome students into the Marshall family before the fall semester begins Aug. 22.
“Week of Welcome is designed to help new freshmen on campus feel at home and part of the Marshall family,” Sherri Stepp, associate dean of undergraduate studies and director of University College, said in a news release. “This is a collaborative, campus-wide goal that we try to accomplish every year.”
Following altered Week of Welcome events the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s events will return to their original locations, according to the release. Convocation will take place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, and students will gather for a freshman photo around the John Marshall statue on campus.
“We are so excited to be back to our full slate of events this year, taking advantage of our beautiful campus and surrounding community,” Stepp said in the release. “We look forward to helping incoming freshmen gain a solid beginning to their college career, as they learn to navigate campus and the resources and services offered to help them succeed. We also know many of them will have a great experience as they take part in fun activities we have planned and form new friendships, which may last a lifetime.”
Freshman students will begin arriving on the Huntington campus to move into the residence halls Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15-16. Week of Welcome events begin Tuesday afternoon in the Marshall Rec Center.
During Week of Welcome, students can learn about the university through group sessions and a theatrical performance illustrating the school’s history, the release said. They also learn about resources and services available to support their success.
“A Taste of Marshall Athletics,” scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, will include a freshman photo on the football field, food trucks and a showing of “We Are Marshall.” Students can also attend the women’s soccer home opener.
On Friday, the Class of 2026 will take a class photo around the John Marshall statue on campus, which will be followed by Freshman Convocation at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center downtown. A portion of 4th Avenue in Huntington will be closed between campus and the theater while students walk to and from convocation, the release said.
