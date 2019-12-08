HUNTINGTON — Anne Weeks, president and CEO of Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, was recently elected as the West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Councils’ (WVSILC) Chair.
Weeks conducted her first executive committee meeting in November. The council’s first priority will be creating the next three-year state plan. The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2020.
Beverley Jones stepped down in October as Chair and currently holds the position of Immediate Past Chair.
Weeks said she thinks the most critical part of her tenure this year is the development of the State Plan for Independent Living using the new Administration for Community Living (ACL) guidelines that include more specific responsibilities for the WVSILC.
One of the plan’s two primary goals is the development of centers for independent living for the 35 counties in West Virginia that do not have access to independent living centers. The second primary goal is to secure additional funding to increase the effectiveness of the Community Living Services Program that is currently operated statewide by the centers in West Virginia so that they can provide services in a timely manner.
This is Weeks’ third time elected as chair of the WVSILC in her almost 40 years as an independent living advocate for people with disabilities in West Virginia.