Applications are being taken online through April 30 for the 14th annual West Virginia Scholar Program, West Virginia Wesleyan College's most comprehensive scholarship opportunity for Mountain State high school juniors who are slated to graduate from high school in 2022 and plan to pursue a college education.
Students can apply for the West Virginia Scholar Program online at wvscholar.com.
The annual scholarship guarantees the West Virginia Scholar Program winner a full, four-year scholarship that includes tuition, fees, room and board at Wesleyan. First and second runners-up will also receive scholarship awards to WVWC. Finalists and winners will be announced later this year.
“The West Virginia Scholar Program is a hallmark scholarship that creates great impact for a young West Virginian aspiring to start their future at West Virginia Wesleyan,” said WVWC Vice President for Enrollment Management and Financial Aid John Waltz in a release. “We are grateful to MetroNews for their partnership and to our generous donors, Drs. Marvin and Elaine Culpepper, who make this scholarship possible.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s SAT/ACT testing requirement has been waived, although it will be accepted as part of the application if a student has already completed the standardized test.
In addition to WVWC and WVMetroNews, the West Virginia Scholar Program is sponsored by Friends of Coal, High Technology Foundation, Lou Wendell Marine Sales, the West Virginia Farm Bureau, the West Virginia Hospital Association, and ZMM Architects & Engineers.