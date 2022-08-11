HUNTINGTON — The final design for a Huntington asphalt art initiative is now public.
The West End project will feature images of threads and fabric woven together in the intersection of 14th Street West and 5th Avenue West. Two other asphalt art projects will be installed in the Highlawn and Fairfield neighborhoods.
Chelsea Hart, the artist who created all three designs, said in a statement that the West End display shows lines to “depict the past and present meeting and working together.” The lines change colors when intersecting to create a new knot in the neighborhood’s story, she said.
“I think the image of woven fabric brings up feelings of comfort and nostalgia. I imagine a big, chunky blanket or scarf in which you can see the fibers — it’s cozy, warm, you’ve had this piece forever, and maybe you’ve had to mend it a few times. But it’s not going anywhere, even if it is tucked in the back of your closet; it’s meaningful,” Hart said. “The same goes for the West End — just because it might feel fragile right now, there is a history behind it, memories and comfort. It will be made better by keeping some of those old threads and weaving in the new ones to make them stronger.
“I wanted the design to fill the corners, so the lines wrap around the curbs, but I left negative space on the sidewalk to represent the future — empty space and room for what’s to come.”
Hart was selected for the project by the Mayor’s Council on the Arts. The asphalt art projects are possible because of a $25,000 grant awarded to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community from the Bloomberg Foundation last year.
Volunteers can assist with the installation of the West End project Aug. 14-15. Painters, paint stirrers, water management and movers for supplies are needed. Visit oldcentralcity.org to learn more and sign up.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
