Dr. Joseph Touma, from left, Dr. Omayma Touma, and Dr. B. Joseph Touma pose together following the ceremony as the United Way of the River Cities dedicates a new pocket park in honor of Dr. Omayma Touma on Friday in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A longtime doctor and Huntington resident was recognized for her many contributions to the city when United Way of the River Cities debuted a new park in her name on Friday.
The park is located right next to the United Way of the River Cities building at 820 Madison Ave. in Huntington.
The Dr. Omayma Touma Centennial Community Park was officially dedicated Friday during a special celebration of Touma, a retired pediatrician and former medical director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, who has spent more than 50 years living in and giving back to the Huntington community.
United Way of the River Cities Executive Director Carol Bailey said the dedication to Touma was an easy fit because in addition to working in local health positions over the years, she and her husband Dr. Joseph Touma have given back to the community through various initiatives and projects.
“These things reflect the importance she places on individual, family and community health and well being,” Bailey said. “We could not be happier today to be dedicating the Dr. Omayma Touma Centennial Community Park, a space intended to be welcoming of all community members.”
United Way focuses on health, education and financial stability, so Bailey said the park emphasized those focuses by including a walking trail, the United Way community pantry box, benches and the Born Learning Trail along the sidewalk to encourage learning engagement with families.
Touma said upon learning the park was named after her, she was speechless. She was overwhelmed by how well the space turned out, and she said she is grateful for the community she has called home for so long.
Touma said she hopes locals enjoy the new pocket park.
“I’m shocked. I know this area here, but I didn’t expect it to be that beautiful and that big,” she said. “I am really impressed; this is gorgeous. Thank you so much. This is a great addition to the community. I hope people will take advantage of it.”
Huntington City Manager Hank Dial said the West End will always be home, and the park aligns with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams’ hopes to improve Huntington’s West End.
“This project falls in line with the mayor’s and the city’s vision to bring more families to the West End and make it a nicer and even more welcoming place to live,” Dial said. “I grew up here, it’s, it was always home and it will always be home. And additionally, I think it’s very appropriate the park is named after Dr. Touma after her many, many decades of dedication to health and welfare and just making this a better community to live.”
Bailey said the park was part of the UWRC Centennial celebrations, which also included a celebratory “thank you” dinner for donors and supporters in April 2022, a Read Across the River Cities event to read to third graders in November 2022 and allotting additional funds to social services partners to be used for professional development, equipment or other needed resources.
The Dr. Omayma Touma Centennial Community Park is not part of the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. It is owned by United Way.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
