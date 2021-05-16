The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Sanitary Board and Sweeper Corporation of America will continue citywide street sweeping efforts this upcoming week.

Be aware of new street signs this season. On Fridays, large yellow signs will be placed along routes for the following week. The day before street sweeping is set to occur, the white signs will be replaced with “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs. Vehicles should not be on the roadway during street sweeping, which is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From May 17 through May 20, street sweeping will be in the West End. On Friday, May 21, street sweeping will be in the West End and Westmoreland.

