HUNTINGTON — Street sweeping is scheduled to continue this week in the West End and Westmoreland areas of Huntington.
Residents should look for signs about street sweeping. On Fridays, large yellow signs are placed on street sweeping routes for the following week. The day before sweeping, white “No Parking, Street Sweeping” signs replace the yellow signs. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadways during street sweeping hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The schedule is subject to possible weather delays.
This week’s schedule is:
- Monday, July 19: West End.
- Tuesday, July 20: West End.
- Wednesday, July 21: West End/Westmoreland.
- Thursday, July 22: West End/Westmoreland.
- Friday, July 23: Westmoreland.