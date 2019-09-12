CHARLESTON - A West Hamlin, West Virginia, man pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat against Lincoln County High School via Snapchat.
William Lee McCallister, aka "Kreekchub," pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to threatening and conveying false information concerning the use of an explosive device, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
McCallister made a bomb threat against Lincoln County High earlier this year, stating he would plant a bomb at the school via a nearby four-wheeler trail and detonate it Jan. 3.
He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced Dec. 11.