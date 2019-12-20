HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library’s West Huntington branch invited the public to celebrate recent improvements to the interior of the facility Thursday afternoon with an open house.
Funded by a $10,000 donation from community member Leslie Pettys and revenue from the Cabell County Library’s Endowment Fund, the library received a fresh coat of paint, new tile, carpet and other renovations such as improved wheelchair accessibility.
Branch manager Delores Pyle said the improvements mean the most to community members who use the facility’s services regularly.
“We have a lot of people that come and go in this area, but we have a lot of faithful people, too, and we have a lot of services for them that they can’t get somewhere else,” Pyle said. “A lot of people walk in this area, so to keep it open and keep it updated keeps people coming back. They may not be able to get to downtown or the East End, and our community seems to rally around each other, so we want to be there for them. They’re like a family for us.”
The West Huntington library’s current facility, which is home to over 50,000 items, was established in 1990 and provides Wi-Fi, public computer access, notary and fax services.
Pyle said the library also provides iPads to children and is in the process of purchasing a gaming system for those who may not have a place to go after school.
“We don’t have a lot of young people that come in,” Pyle said. “But we have some that are really faithful that come in all the time, so that’s a good thing.”
Pyle said the progress being made at the library mirrors that of the West End.
“There are a lot of things being done on the West End; they’re trying to fix up 14th Street West and surrounding businesses, and we have a few more things to do, as well,” Pyle said. “We’re not completely finished painting, we’d like to have some flowers planted outside and we need a new garbage bin.”
Pyle also said the library hopes to hire an artist to paint a mural on the interior of the building in the future.
Library associate Carl Hamlin said the renovations will ensure the smooth operation of the facility for years to come, as well as play an essential role in patrons feeling at ease.
“The library is a safe space for a lot of people in the community,” Hamlin said. “So, hopefully the improvements will help them feel comfortable.”