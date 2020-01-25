HUNTINGTON — Jury selection in a 2017 West Huntington homicide case will start Monday after attorneys met Thursday in Cabell Circuit Court to clear up disagreements over witness testimony and questions about whether a senior member of a local forensic unit is an expert in his field.
Zaire Ashanti Monroe-Shareef, 36, is charged with murder in the June 1, 2017, beating death of Lisa Washburn, of South Point, Ohio. Washburn was found on the porch of a house at the intersection of 10th Avenue West and 5th Street West in Huntington, about two blocks away from Monroe-Shareef’s residence in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West where the pair’s altercation allegedly began.
Police said a naked man had reportedly chased Washburn to the home on the corner before beating and kicking her in the head repeatedly. Neighbors said clothing found in the nearby alley was believed to belong to Monroe-Shareef, who was thought to be under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.
Huntington police filed murder warrants against Monroe-Shareef hours after the incident, but he was not jailed until July 19, 2017, in Manatee County, Florida.
After last-minute issues were brought up by defense attorneys Kerry Nessel and Todd Meadows, a hearing was held with Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell on Thursday to resolve them.
First, Meadows requested the prosecution not be allowed to include at trial testimony from the defendant’s mother or statements she made to police about things she had been told or heard from others. Specifically, Meadows said the police investigation showed someone had said the defendant was “acting like an animal.” Assistant prosecutor Joe Fincham said he had not planned to call the defendant’s mother to testify, nor did he believe her statement to police would come up.
In his second motion, Meadows sought to partially block expert testimony from Huntington Forensic Unit head Lt. Dave Castle due to late blood stain testing done on a pair of sweatpants found near the scene after the evidence exchange deadline, which was Friday. Meadows argued the last testing and new information did not give defense time to properly prepare their case.
Fincham said the late testing was secondary confirmation testing done by Castle after the defense raised questions about the expert report tendered by Castle. Testing to confirm blood had been found on the sweatpants had been done months ago and appeared in Castle’s report, which was handed over before the deadline, he said. Fincham added he had no plans to bring up the second testing at trial, which should resolve the issue.
Farrell offered to continue the trial upon hearing the complaints, but Meadows declined. The defense attorneys were offered a chance to speak with Castle after Thursday’s hearing to clear up any issues ahead of the trial’s start.
Nessel also asked whether Washburn had been a confidential informant for the Huntington Police Department, which could point to her having enemies, but Fincham said the allegation was not true.
Jury selection will begin at 9 a.m. Monday in Farrell’s courtroom. About 45 potential jurors will be summoned, more than the usual number called, due to media coverage of the case.