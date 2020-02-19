HUNTINGTON — The start of a murder trial in a 2017 West Huntington cutting death case was highlighted in Cabell Circuit Court on Wednesday by the testimony of the victim’s longtime girlfriend and the defense placing the blame on men who claimed their friend was the killer.
David Ralph, 40, was found dead in his home July 19, 2017, in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington. Police later surmised he had died of “cutting injuries.”
Charged with murder in his death is Ronald Amory Witherel, 42, a former employee of the victim, who police arrested after two men said they drove him to the crime scene in the early morning hours prior to Ralph’s death.
The victim’s live-in girlfriend of 10 years, Kelly O’Neill, also said she saw Witherel inside their home when she was awakened by a commotion and found a bloodied Ralph in the home’s living room.
Wayne County Prosecutor Tom Plymale, who was assigned to the case after the Cabell office was recused, said the victim had fired Witherel a couple months prior to his death due to a poor work performance. Bitterness from that firing could be the motive, he said.
“Ralph had given money to Witherel over the years, and he knew he had money,” Plymale said. “I will submit to you that what the evidence is going to show you is he went there to get money that day. He did in fact get money, and perhaps he was motivated by the disgust he had by not being employed by Mr. Ralph anymore.”
Defense attorney Kerry Nessel questioned why no expensive tools were stolen from the home and why cash and coin rolls had been left behind if robbery was the motive.
Defense attorney Todd Meadows said it was curious why the two men would place the blame on the defendant. He asked the jury to weigh their credibility and look for inconsistencies in their statement when deliberating Witherel’s guilt.
“This is going to be a very difficult case for you to watch as the evidence comes in. It is a very gruesome and bloody scene,” he said. “You must separate your passion. You must separate your willingness to make somebody responsible for this, and you must decide this case on the evidence.”
Forensics will show there is no evidence any other person — other than the defendant, victim and victim’s girlfriend — were inside the home that morning, Plymale said.
On the first day of trial Wednesday, the state presented its key witness, O’Neill, who was Ralph’s live-in girlfriend for nearly a decade and identified Witherel as the killer.
Witherel had worked for Ralph’s construction business on and off for over 10 years and that’s how she was able to identify him. Ralph treated Witherel kindly, she said, and bought Christmas and Easter gifts for the defendant and his family prior to his death, among other gifts. Witherel’s children referred to Ralph as “Uncle Dave,” she said.
The woman testified she was awakened by a noise inside the home around 5 a.m. that day and realized Ralph was not in their bed. She told police she walked down a hall in the home and saw Witherel standing in the hall.
Her attention was turned to Ralph, who was heavily bleeding, and she grabbed a towel to attempt to control the bleeding, but could not.
An autopsy performed by Dr. Andrea Orvik later determined the cause of death was multiple sharp-force injuries, which caused him to bleed to death. He had four wounds altogether, but the most severe of the wounds were in his neck and arm, which had severed arteries.
Orvik testified that Ralph had four injuries to his neck, chest, arm and armpit. The injury to his neck was 6.75 inches across and .75 inches in depth. His armpit wound was 6 inches across and 2 inches deep.
Plymale said a large pool of blood was found near a side exit door, and they surmised he had crawled until he got to his feet in the kitchen area and went to a living room cabinet, where the girlfriend found him before he collapsed and died.
O’Neill said as she had entered the living room to aid Ralph, she saw Witherel in front of the kitchen sink attempting to turn it on, but because of the sink’s technology he was unsuccessful in doing so.
“I ran over to (Dave) and said, ‘Oh my god.’ When I ran over to him, he had blood on him and I was trying to figure out what happened,” she said. “I looked up and Witherel is still staring out the window (over the sink). He’s not coming to Dave’s aid. When Dave looked up, that’s when I saw the cut.”
In the cabinet where Ralph had collapsed was a beer stein where Ralph kept money, she testified. Ralph had retrieved that money, she said, and it was scattered as he collapsed.
She said no one knew they kept money in the stein. His workers never went beyond a “mud room” in the house, where there was a television and Ralph sometimes hung out with his friends and employees.
O’Neill told Nessel she did not see Witherel wielding a weapon and is unsure what the weapon to kill him had been. She testified she was sure she only saw Witherel inside the home and no one else.
Witherel quickly left as she went to aid Ralph, she testified, and she called 911, but had to go outside the home to alert police as to the location of the home.
One of the first officers to arrive, Huntington Police officer Daniel Mulvaney, said Ralph was already deceased by the time police arrived. He said officers found a large volume of blood in the common areas of the house, which made it difficult to move around the home.
Nessel inferred officers and O’Neill — about five people initially — might have tainted evidence at the scene by walking around the house.
A warrant was issued for the defendant, and police picked Witherel up in Lawrence County, Ohio, along with his then-girlfriend, shortly after. The woman told former Huntington police detective Chris Sperry — now a Cabell County magistrate — that Witherel had left their home the previous night with two men named Scott.
The men told police they had parked down the road from Ralph’s home and Witherel went to talk to him about a job and money he owed Witherel. Later he came running back to the car and they went back to Ohio.
The men said when Witherel had arrived at the car, his clothing was bloodied and he had “high adrenaline,” but Witherel told them a dog had bitten him. Upon his arrest, Sperry said he examined Witherel and did not see a bite wound.
O’Neill said she had a small Chihuahua and a 100-pound pit bull inside the home at the time of the attack.
The witnesses later directed police to bloody jeans and shoes left in a garbage can in South Point, Ohio, which allegedly belonged to the defendant and had been disposed of by one of the men.
Meadows questioned why the two men did not contact police right away after seeing a bloodied Witherel. They were quick to deny they had anything to do with it and even led police to the evidence in the case, which he said was curious.
Plymale said a woman who worked at an assisted living house on the opposite side of an alley saw a single individual, not three, crawl toward the home and disappear before she heard a commotion. A short time later she saw the person run back up an alley. The person was too far away to identify.
He added that investigators found a bloody fingerprint belonging to Witherel on the doorway exiting the house. Testing was also done on the clothing identified as belonging to Witherel, which indicated it had the victim’s blood on it, Plymale said.
Nessel said any of Witherel’s DNA found inside the home was because the defendant had lived at the home for a few weeks. Legal documents for a family court matter were found inside the home by police.
O’Neill denied he had lived there and said Witherel would sometimes leave his stuff in Ralph’s truck, and she had placed those items, which probably included that paperwork, in their office.
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. It is expected to last at least three more days.