PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A West Portsmouth, Ohio, man was arrested Friday on drug and weapons charges by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, according to a news release.

Authorities arrested Shane Ray Mosley, 34, of the 1400 block of 15th Street West about 11:30 a.m. Friday after Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T executed a narcotics-related search warrant, according to the release.

Authorities seized suspected fentanyl, a loaded 9 mm handgun, digital scales and $1,128 in cash.

Mosley was charged with trafficking in drugs within the vicinity of a juvenile and having weapons while under a disability. Mosley also was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued previously by Portsmouth Municipal Court on a charge of domestic violence, according to the release.

Mosley was taken to the Scioto County Jail and is being held without bond pending a court appearance. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

The case will be forwarded to a Scioto County grand jury, according to the release. Additional charges are possible.

Sheriff Marty V. Donini expressed his thanks to the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the execution of the warrant.

